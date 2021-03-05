Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 5th (CANF, CARS, CHS, CTLT, DNN, DRNA, FI, FMBI, FSTR, FTAI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 5th:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

