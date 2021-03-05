Ergo (ERG) Reaches Market Cap of $77.83 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $77.83 million and $1.50 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,915.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.66 or 0.03129202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00366910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.88 or 0.01019885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00428736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.61 or 0.00367196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00249369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,915,325 coins and its circulating supply is 29,611,603 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

