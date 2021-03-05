Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Issue $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.035 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Erie Indemnity has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Erie Indemnity stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.53. The stock had a trading volume of 77,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,157. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

