Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 1,610 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total value of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.54. 2,688,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,653. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

