Escalade, Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

ESCA traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,102. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Escalade news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

