Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.26

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.26 and traded as high as $21.13. Escalade shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 39,812 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,881.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Escalade by 619.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Escalade in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

