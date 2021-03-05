Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.04. 805,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 943,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

The firm has a market cap of $811.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 866,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

