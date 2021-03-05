Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 16.4%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares were down 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 3,128,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,977,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.