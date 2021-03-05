Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Essent Group worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.24 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

