Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) declared a dividend on Friday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ESNT opened at GBX 300.20 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £905.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.70) and a one year high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 301.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.26.

Get Essentra alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.