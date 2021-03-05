EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.