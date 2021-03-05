Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,106.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$30.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

