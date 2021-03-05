Ether Kingdoms Token Achieves Market Cap of $33,813.96 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $33,813.96 and approximately $41,268.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00055900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $363.72 or 0.00749100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

