Ether Kingdoms Token Trading Up 45.4% Over Last Week (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $33,679.83 and approximately $83,033.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.79 or 0.00754301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

