Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 31.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $267,555.10 and $28.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 45.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

