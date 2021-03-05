Ethereum Yield (ETHY) One Day Volume Hits $2,012.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $535,890.42 and $2,012.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield token can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00011299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.52 or 0.00471289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00069549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00471818 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Token Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

