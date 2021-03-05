Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Etsy comprises about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.04% of Etsy worth $681,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $16.22 on Friday, hitting $181.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,637. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

