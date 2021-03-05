EUNO Price Hits $0.0025 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $15.43 million and $58,259.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 79% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.75 or 0.00962945 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,136,978,836 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.