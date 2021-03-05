Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $940.96

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 940.96 ($12.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,038 ($13.56), with a volume of 133,681 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 986.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 940.96.

In related news, insider Timothy Pennington acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,840 ($49,438.20). Also, insider Andrew Rashbass sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68), for a total transaction of £195,935.58 ($255,991.09).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

