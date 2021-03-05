Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.91.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

EEFT opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.29 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

