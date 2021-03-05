Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 15,417,442 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

