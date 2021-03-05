EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the January 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EV Biologics stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. EV Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

