Evedo (EVED) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Evedo has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00751771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

