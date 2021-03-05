EvenCoin Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $85,884.15 and $77,667.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00067172 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002262 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

