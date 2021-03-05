EventChain Market Capitalization Tops $873,867.61 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $873,867.61 and $17,418.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00056997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00042690 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.