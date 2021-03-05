Everest Reaches Market Cap of $50.75 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everest Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

