Everex (EVX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $437,847.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, Everex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $437,847.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.