Everi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,062 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Everi alerts:

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,836.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,084 shares of company stock worth $2,232,740. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 114,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.