Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $85.34 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,354,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,923,798,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

