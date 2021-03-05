Evertz Technologies Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$100.48 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$13.91 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,729,700.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

