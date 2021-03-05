Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) Insider Buys £302.96 in Stock

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) insider Richard Moulson bought 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £302.96 ($395.82).
Shares of EVG opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday. Evgen Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.73. The firm has a market cap of £11.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.
Evgen Pharma Company Profile
