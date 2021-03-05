Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) Insider Buys £302.96 in Stock

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) insider Richard Moulson bought 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £302.96 ($395.82).

Shares of EVG opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday. Evgen Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17 ($0.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.73. The firm has a market cap of £11.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

