Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 345,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

