Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.94. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 223,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

