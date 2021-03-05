Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVKIF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

EVKIF opened at $34.94 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

