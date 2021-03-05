Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.13 ($33.10).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €29.03 ($34.15) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.04.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.