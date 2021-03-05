Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVKIF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $35.30.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.