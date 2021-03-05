Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272,231 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 4.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 1.21% of Exact Sciences worth $240,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 108,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,146. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,912. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

