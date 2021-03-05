Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,812.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

