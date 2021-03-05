Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. 1,396,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,414,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

