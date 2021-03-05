Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.45% of Exelixis worth $28,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $18,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after buying an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

