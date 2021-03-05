Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354,751 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.24% of Exelon worth $100,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

