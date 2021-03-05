EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Down 60.7% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $51,158.34 and $27,607.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00747147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043029 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

