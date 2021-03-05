eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 30,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXPI traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 3,914,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,775. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $14.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in eXp World by 67.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eXp World by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

