Expanse (EXP) Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $28,506.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,718.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.26 or 0.03153338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00372109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.01021115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.00423658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00371231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00249587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00022465 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

