Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.73

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.73 and last traded at $166.77, with a volume of 259713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

