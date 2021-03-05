Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.73

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.73 and last traded at $166.77, with a volume of 259713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $510,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.