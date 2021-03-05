Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Short Interest Update

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ:STAY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,464. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.
About Extended Stay America
Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.
Read More: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.