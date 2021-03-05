Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Short Interest Update

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 28th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:STAY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,464. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.