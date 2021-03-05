Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.
Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
