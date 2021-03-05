Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

