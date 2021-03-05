extraDNA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $207,702.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $545,783.50 and $207,702.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.93 or 0.99801735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.30 or 0.00975681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00298838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00089047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005800 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

