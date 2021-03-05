Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.34.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

